Derwent London (LON:DLN) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,553.00

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,553 ($46.42) and last traded at GBX 3,530 ($46.12), with a volume of 12291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,478 ($45.44).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,280 ($42.85) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Derwent London presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,443.83 ($44.99).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,337.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,187.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 52.45 ($0.69) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a yield of 1.59%. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.06%.

In other Derwent London news, insider John David Burns sold 7,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,303 ($43.15), for a total transaction of £235,735.11 ($307,989.43). Also, insider David Silverman sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,202 ($41.83), for a total transaction of £2,881.80 ($3,765.09).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

