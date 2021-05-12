Desjardins Increases Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Price Target to $4.25

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Desjardins from $4.00 to $4.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 31.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Plaza Retail REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

Plaza Retail REIT stock remained flat at $$3.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

