Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. AlphaValue raised International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.