Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MURGY stock opened at $29.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.98. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

