Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €21.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €21.00 ($24.71) target price from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DTE. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €23.80 ($28.00) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €20.70 ($24.35).

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €16.35 ($19.24) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €16.46 and a 200-day moving average of €15.31. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

