Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €23.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €20.70 ($24.35).

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €16.35 ($19.24) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The company has a 50 day moving average of €16.46 and a 200 day moving average of €15.31.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

