Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

DTEGY has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group raised Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of DTEGY opened at $19.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $94.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $32.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.85 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.