Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
DTEGY has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group raised Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
Shares of DTEGY opened at $19.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $94.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
