Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €56.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.50 ($51.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €49.08 ($57.74).

Shares of FRA:DWNI opened at €42.33 ($49.80) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €42.95 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.00. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

