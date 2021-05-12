Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FANG. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.48.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $79.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.07 and a 200 day moving average of $60.23. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $88.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

