Dicker Data Limited (DDR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Dicker Data’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In other news, insider Vladimir Mitnovetski sold 231,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$11.13 ($7.95), for a total transaction of A$2,575,971.72 ($1,839,979.80). Also, insider Mary Stojcevski acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$10.15 ($7.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,375.00 ($18,125.00). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 42,656 shares of company stock valued at $437,639.

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 6,000 resellers. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

