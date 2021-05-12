DIGG (DIGG) Price Hits $48,621.65 on Exchanges

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $41.22 million and approximately $123,799.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DIGG has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for about $48,621.65 or 0.88793643 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DIGG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $309.27 or 0.00564789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00071363 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.53 or 0.00249329 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $615.78 or 0.01124552 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00033388 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 848 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.