Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to Issue $1.16 Quarterly Dividend

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Digital Realty Trust has raised its dividend by 20.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.72. 9,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,845. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.21 and its 200-day moving average is $140.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 254,906 shares of company stock worth $37,709,347. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

