Dimecoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $14,822.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.87 million and $14,822.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

Rapids (RPD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00016339 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002945 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.07 or 0.00249130 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 253.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.