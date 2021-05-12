Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 208,846 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 208,846 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.91% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $338,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $8,488,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,124,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,584,000 after purchasing an additional 84,079 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BK opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $31.24 and a 1-year high of $52.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.15.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

