Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 26,430 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $291,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on LYB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $112.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $116.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.18 and a 200 day moving average of $95.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,233 shares of company stock valued at $338,938 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.