Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,733,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.08% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $309,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $217.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.15 and a 200 day moving average of $185.49. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.64 and a twelve month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.55.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

