Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 9,954 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,089,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,954 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $296,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,491 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 28,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.46.

Shares of GILD opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average of $62.95. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.30, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

