Diodes Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Diodes in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Diodes’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.07 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $71.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.33. Diodes has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,799,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,253,121.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Francis Tang sold 16,775 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $1,497,672.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,546 shares of company stock worth $19,281,613. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diodes by 9,672.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

