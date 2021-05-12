Diversey (DSEY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 14th. Analysts expect Diversey to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DSEY stock opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77. Diversey has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $18.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on DSEY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

