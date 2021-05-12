Diversified Royalty (BEVFF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS BEVFF opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $249.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 1.33.

BEVFF has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Diversified Royalty from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Diversified Royalty from $2.60 to $2.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

