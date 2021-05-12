Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $144.15

Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 144.15 ($1.88) and traded as low as GBX 139.30 ($1.82). Dixons Carphone shares last traded at GBX 139.90 ($1.83), with a volume of 1,198,408 shares traded.

DC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dixons Carphone to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.90, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -20.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 144.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 117.26.

In other Dixons Carphone news, insider Alex Baldock sold 173,233 shares of Dixons Carphone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total value of £245,990.86 ($321,388.63).

Dixons Carphone Company Profile (LON:DC)

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

