Docebo (DCBO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Docebo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. Docebo has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a report on Friday, February 5th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Docebo in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

