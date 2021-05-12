Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 81.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DG stock opened at $213.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

A number of research firms have commented on DG. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

