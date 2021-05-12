DoYourTip (DYT) Achieves Market Cap of $981,826.66

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One DoYourTip coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001207 BTC on popular exchanges. DoYourTip has a total market capitalization of $981,826.66 and approximately $45,353.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00081840 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002995 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $349.15 or 0.00622364 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002250 BTC.

DoYourTip Coin Profile

DoYourTip (CRYPTO:DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

