Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) traded down 9.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $25.20. 4,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 249,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.95.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dream Finders Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Dream Finders Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.35.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth about $44,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth about $842,000.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

