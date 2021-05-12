Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.24

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$24.24 and last traded at C$23.57, with a volume of 49478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$23.19.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.19.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$48.64 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio is 7.25%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

