Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,920,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,785 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $276,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 38,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of DRE opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $46.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.74.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 70.83%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,593,467 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

