Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 90.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 30,488 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth $128,787,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 892.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after acquiring an additional 257,061 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Waters by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,700,000 after acquiring an additional 187,823 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Waters by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 298,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,786,000 after acquiring an additional 171,719 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Waters by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 248,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,471,000 after buying an additional 164,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.56.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $315.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $297.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.79. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $171.38 and a 52-week high of $320.39.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

