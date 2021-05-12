Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lear were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lear by 3,633.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 25,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Lear by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Lear by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $186.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.04, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $87.76 and a 12-month high of $196.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.28.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.77.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

