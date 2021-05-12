Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $796,000 in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

