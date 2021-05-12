Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,582 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $200,089.89. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $154,809.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,062.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,831 shares of company stock valued at $5,605,005 over the last ninety days. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNFP has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $88.95 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $96.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.66.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

