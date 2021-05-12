Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,982 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 53.7% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 187,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,799,000 after purchasing an additional 65,638 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $207,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.4% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sysco by 0.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 292,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,007,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 21.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $83.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,199.54, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

