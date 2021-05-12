Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €33.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €36.30 ($42.71).

Shares of DUE stock opened at €33.56 ($39.48) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.63. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €16.69 ($19.64) and a 12-month high of €37.78 ($44.45). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €35.47 and a 200-day moving average of €32.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.66.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

