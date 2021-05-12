DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.92. 13 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,060. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.51. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $12.16.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

