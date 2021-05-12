DXdao (DXD) Market Cap Reaches $17.41 Million

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, DXdao has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One DXdao coin can now be bought for approximately $353.10 or 0.00611145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DXdao has a market capitalization of $17.41 million and $734,006.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00080319 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002988 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 72.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.