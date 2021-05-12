Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.21.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $2,987,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $5,018,288.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,470,696.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,500 shares of company stock worth $12,087,468 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 162.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average is $45.66.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

