Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.590-0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $885 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $868.24 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.59-0.62 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.29.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.38. 97,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,475. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.66.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 67,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $3,499,099.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,281,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $5,018,288.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,470,696.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,500 shares of company stock worth $12,087,468. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.