Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $885-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $865.20 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 0.590-0.620 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on DT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.29.

Shares of DT traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.74. 112,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 155.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.66.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $5,018,288.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,470,696.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,500 shares of company stock worth $12,087,468. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

