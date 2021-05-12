Dynatronics (DYNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Dynatronics to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 35.41% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 million. On average, analysts expect Dynatronics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

DYNT stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.16. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,104. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of -0.04. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DYNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.