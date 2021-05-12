DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Allianz (FRA:ALV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALV. Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €219.08 ($257.74).

Shares of FRA:ALV traded down €4.30 ($5.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €210.90 ($248.12). 997,423 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €216.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €200.40. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

