DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Jenoptik (ETR:JEN)

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €28.43 ($33.45).

Jenoptik stock opened at €23.04 ($27.11) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of €19.04 ($22.40) and a fifty-two week high of €30.22 ($35.55). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €25.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is €25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

