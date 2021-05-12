E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EONGY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group downgraded E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of E.On stock opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. E.On has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.03 billion during the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that E.On will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.406 dividend. This is a boost from E.On’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. E.On’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.67%.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

