EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.08

Shares of EACO Co. (OTCMKTS:EACO) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.08 and traded as low as $16.21. EACO shares last traded at $16.21, with a volume of 748 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $78.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.41.

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. EACO had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $55.75 million during the quarter.

EACO Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc, distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers electronic components, including spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products.

