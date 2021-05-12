Eagle Materials (EXP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect Eagle Materials to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:EXP opened at $150.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.39. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $152.21.

EXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.10.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 4,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $503,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $212,917.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,731.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,292 shares of company stock worth $3,392,737 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

