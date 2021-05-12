Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.65%.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.34. 40 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,657. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.86. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $56.16. The firm has a market cap of $516.10 million, a PE ratio of 113.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.