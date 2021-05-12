Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)’s stock price traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.61 and last traded at $37.61. 5,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 354,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.27.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.84.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Eargo news, Director Geoff Pardo sold 184,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $10,274,395.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 151,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $7,533,631.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 814,486 shares of company stock valued at $42,913,735.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAR. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter worth about $15,737,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter worth about $34,126,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000.

Eargo Company Profile (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

