Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) PT Lowered to $24.00

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) had its target price decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 146.93 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.81.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,181.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $155,468.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $1,303,430 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

