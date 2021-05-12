Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Increased to $142.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.23.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $128.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $128.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at $35,362,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,245,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,576 shares of company stock worth $19,687,650 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $193,544,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 495.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,302,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,608,000 after buying an additional 1,083,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,387,000 after buying an additional 630,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,182,000 after buying an additional 353,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,127.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 247,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,867,000 after buying an additional 227,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

