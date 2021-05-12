Eastside Distilling (EAST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 393.40% and a negative net margin of 88.25%. On average, analysts expect Eastside Distilling to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EAST opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.70. Eastside Distilling has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eastside Distilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. The company provides rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Tequila brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name; and whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand.

