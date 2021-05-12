easyJet (LON:EZJ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $856.33

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 856.33 ($11.19) and traded as high as GBX 1,054.64 ($13.78). easyJet shares last traded at GBX 1,032.50 ($13.49), with a volume of 3,529,899 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EZJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 938.76 ($12.27).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 997.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 856.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20.

In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, for a total transaction of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

